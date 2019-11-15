Issues raised on private vehicles operating in Nadi Town

In an effort to curb private vehicles operating from Courts Road in Nadi Town opposite the bus stand, a temporary solution will be implemented.

This is after a meeting was held yesterday with the Fiji Police Force, Nadi Town Council, the Nadi Carrier Association and the Nadi Taxi Association in regard to private vehicles picking passengers from Courts Road.

The issue was brought up following complaints to the relevant authorities.

FBC News was present during the impromptu discussions where the parties have been informed that part of the Courts Road will be blocked off to stop these illegal operators.

The two associations have welcomed the intervention as they hope the temporary solution will be effective.

Discussions were also made on a permanent solution, however a number of aspects will need to be considered.

More than 150 carriers and at least 65 taxis operate out of the area.