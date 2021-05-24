Home

Business

Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 1, 2021 12:47 pm

The Island Pharmacy in Ba is open following steps issued by the Ministry of Health earlier in the day.

The premise was decontaminated as per the Ministry’s standard operating procedure and the proper information given with the relevant steps taken for contact tracing.

This is usually done following the procedural process in the case of a suspected case that enters the business premises.

Article continues after advertisement

It was only after these rigorous steps were followed that they are able to resume essential health care services to the community of Ba.

Also, Shop and Save in Ba is operating again after decontamination.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

