Investors have very little to be thankful for in 2022

[Source: CNN Business]

Americans are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. But investors in the United States (and the rest of the world for that matter) don’t have much to be grateful for in what is turning out to be a rotten 2022.

The S&P 500 has plunged 17% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is in a bear market, having plummeted nearly 30%. Cryptos have crashed. AMC (AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and other meme stocks have imploded. The housing market is starting to show signs of strain. There’s not much to cheer in this market and economy.

“2022 has provided a timely reminder that volatility is a feature of financial markets, not a bug,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at BBH. “We enjoyed upside volatility from 2020 through 2021, and 2022 reminded us that what goes up will occasionally go down.”

But Thanksgiving should be a happy time, so how about we look at some of the bright spots in the market this year?

There’s a saying on Wall Street that there’s always a bull market somewhere. That’s true for this year, too. Oil stocks have been huge winners this year, thanks to the spike in crude prices…which boosted sales and profits.

The S&P Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) is up nearly 65%. Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB)-backed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is leading the S&P 500, having more than doubled this year. Chevron (CVX) is the top stock in the Dow, surging about 55%.

What’s more, many big oil companies have rewarded investors further with increased dividends, as fund management firm Janus Henderson noted in a recent report: “Soaring energy prices fueled a significant increase in dividends…as oil companies distributed record profits to shareholders,” the company wrote.

Janus Henderson said that total energy stock dividend payments rose 7% in the third quarter to nearly $416 billion…and 90% of oil companies either raised their dividends or held them steady, with some energy firms choosing to pay one-time special dividends.

This may cause further concerns among politicians who want to tax oil company windfall profits. For now, at least, energy investors are reaping the rewards.

Dividend-paying stocks haven’t been the only way for investors to generate more cash this year, of course. The bond market has been a lucrative source of income as rising interest rates in the US and around the globe pushed yields higher.