Investors dump Amazon as economy concerns grow

[Source: Reuters]

Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits.

Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected.

Apple shares also slipped after warning of a slowing demand for gaming and advertising.

Both cited the rising cost of living as a factor eroding consumer buying power.

“We’re very optimistic about the holiday but we’re realistic that there are various factors weighing on people’s wallets”, Amazon’s chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky told analysts on a call to discuss the results.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who remains chairman of the company, recently warned about worrying signals coming from the economy, writing on Twitter that it was time to “batten down the hatches”.

Apple, seen as one of the steadiest of the tech giants, has not been immune.