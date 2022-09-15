Investor confidence boosts economy

The confidence of investors here in Fiji enables our economy to bounce back after COVID-19.

While officiating at the re-launch of Bargain Box to Bargain Box Premium Store in Nausori earlier today, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian economy contracted quite substantially over 20 percent and businesses continue to invest as they work with government to help re-build our financial status.

Sayed-Khaiyum says investments, coupled with increasing tourism arrivals, will help provide employment for ordinary Fijians.

“What we’ve seen with bargain box of course over the years is that that’s the way their business model is based, that’s why they have been able to grow, they not only be able to have a high turnover and make bit more money, it also means that there’s a lot of Fijians that have access to those goods, so I would like to thank them for the investment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says business models used by Bargain Box enables them to continue to thrive, despite the pandemic and inflation.

Bargin Box sells clothes, home and kitchen items and other products for home and office use.