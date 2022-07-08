Investment was not done overnight: FNPF

Fiji National Provident Funds’ investment in Fiji Airways is not a debt-to-equity swap of the commercial loan that the airline took from the Fund several years ago says Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka had questioned if this was a way to redeem FNPF of debts owed by Fiji Airways, when the national carrier announced on Tuesday that the fund has acquired 30.02 percent shares in the company.

Vodonaivalu clarified the loan continues to run its full term with the conditions being followed to the latter, while the investment is a new capital injection into the national airline.

In addition to the hotels that FNPF currently owns, Vodonaivalu adds, this is part of a larger effort to capture the travel component of the tourist value chain.

Vodonaivalu says Fiji Airways serves as a gateway to Fiji and is a vital national asset.

“We are in the healthcare industry with a partnership with ASPEN with that will come medical tourism, age care and commercial agriculture among others which we will consider. So Fiji Airways is an enabler to another investment opportunity for us.”

He adds that the investment is not something that the fund did overnight.

Rather, the Chief Executive says this investment is a result of an exhaust due diligence procedure that began last September, conducted by renowned local and international consultants with considerable expertise in the aviation sector.

The FNPF invested $93.1 million for a 30.02 percent stake in Fiji Airways as part of a broader strategy to capture the travel component of the tourism industry.