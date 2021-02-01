Investment Fiji targets export markets

Investment Fiji is now focusing on specific countries to explore potential trade and investment markets that will assist in economic recovery.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Craig Strong says following the Fiji 50 Global Trade Expo success, they are now becoming country-specific.

Strong says they will be expanding their focus to other international markets throughout the year.

“Last Monday we gathered a cross-section of the industry from Fiji which involved everyone that is in the ecosystem and the economy to help us provide input into our strategic plan so that collectively as an economic group we understand which sectors that investment Fiji needs to focus on to grow the economy.”

He says they have had investment webinars focusing on Agriculture, manufacturing and the pharmaceutical sector to showcase Fiji as a potential investment destination.

Strong adds they are receiving a positive response with some of their initiatives and this is indicated by some exporters and traders keen to trade with Fiji.