MINI BUDGET
Business

Investment Fiji realigns its operation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 4:30 pm
Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty.

Investment Fiji is undertaking a reset through the development of a new strategic plan to align its operations with the changing legislation.

The agency will now focus primarily on investment promotion and export expansion, while its regulatory functions will be transferred to the relevant competent authorities.

The restructured role comes after the enactment of the Investment Fiji Act 2022, and the revocation of the Investment Fiji Act 1980.

Article continues after advertisement

The ultimate goal of the new strategic plan is to drive economic recovery post-COVID by broadening Fiji’s economic base.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the plan currently being developed will completely revamp the organization.

Chetty says a new vision and mission will be formulated to reflect Investment Fiji’s ambitions as a new Investment and Trade Promotion Agency, which supports the mandate of the agency as defined by the 2021 Investment Fiji bill.

He adds the new strategy will outline key stakeholder relationships to establish relationships between Investment Fiji and its key partners.

In addition, Investment Fiji will develop a new marketing strategy.

Chetty says these strategies are based on their return on investment for Fiji and Investment Fiji’s marketing budget.

Some of the activities identified with the highest return on investment are Direct Outreach, Outbound Missions, Consultant-Lead Generation, and In-Market Presence.

The overhaul of Fiji’s peak investment agency comes after the International Financial Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, provided technical advisory support to the Ministry of Commerce and Trade as part of a broader initiative to support inclusive and sustainable growth.

 

