Business

Investment Fiji continues to plan

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 4:38 pm

Investment Fiji’s Trade and Investment Advisors are in constant contact with existing investors and exporters in a bid to maintain supply chains as well as seeking new markets.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says they are in regular contact with both investors and exporters to gather information about issues they are facing and work with relevant agencies to address them.

Investment Fiji recently launched the Investment Symposium, an initiative to maintain investor confidence and to attract more international markets.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Projects listed on the platform will focus on three categories namely Joint Venture Opportunities, Tourism Properties for Sale and Commercial Properties for Sale. We have over 90 opportunities listed on the online platform focusing on key sectors such as Tourism, Agriculture, Real-Estate, Manufacturing, ICT, Forestry and Services sector.”

Chetty adds they have implemented innovative digital strategies to remain connected with our investors overseas amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

He says most of their promotional events are now done digitally as it is the easiest way to reach their clients and with a dedicated webpage to connect with potential investors.

 

