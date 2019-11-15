Investment Fiji banks on staff to boost productivity

Investment Fiji has pledged to ensure its staff are equipped with one-standard commercial and technical knowledge.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says this business productivity mechanism is critical and it will demarcate point difference with internal and external competitors.

Strong adds the organizations strive to improve customer services particularly the turn-around time in facilitating requests from prospective clients.

He says this will ensure that the company will achieve its goal of having Fiji as an investment destination of choice and increase contribution to the economy.

“What are some of the key investment sectors, what are some of the current incentives, what are some of the projects that we can partner with, what’s happening from the macro-economic level, what’s happening with the global stock market, what’s happening with global commodity prices? So there is an element straight away of trust between the client and they can see that by dealing with Investment Fiji we are going to help them get to their goal.”

Meanwhile, Investment Fiji is focusing on strengthening domestic investment activity over the next few months to cushion the impacts of the pandemic.

Strong says they’ve revised and developed strategies to re-position their approach and increase the success of Fijian Made products in international markets.