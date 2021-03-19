Investment Fiji Annual Reports reveals successful journey

The performance of Investment Fiji has been successful from the year 2016 to 2019.

This was revealed in their Annual Reports for the same years that was submitted to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs this morning.

In the report, it says the agency through its strong drive created employment to 8,817 Fijians during this period.

Between the financial year 2016 to 2017, investment was at $536.39 million.

In the year 2017-2018, Investment stood at $738.72 million, and just before COVID-19 investment for the year 2018-2019 was at $580.07 million.

There were 464 investments during these periods by both local and foreign investors.