Investigation against Nadi based travel agent underway

The investigation against a Nadi based travel agent who allegedly duped consumers wanting to travel overseas is still underway.

Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says there are now 26 cases against the agent.

The Nadi based travel agency is alleged to have duped a number of people by selling bogus airline tickets.

It is alleged that the company accepted payment but did not issue airline tickets to a number of Fijians last year.

“There are 26 cases that we have received. Investigations are underway. We are now in the caution interview process whereby the director will be questioned to provide their side of the story as to what happened, what transpired and following which if we find there is enough evidence to proceed, we will then proceed.”

FCCC had earlier clarified that receiving payment for goods or services without offering them is a breach of the FCCC Act 2010.