International flights resume

Fiji will re-open its international borders for repatriation flights from 28 countries today.

This is the fruit of months of hard-work in COVID mitigation efforts.

This window of travel is only open to Fiji’s travel partners.

Minister for Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya, says they are excited for the re-opening of borders, a development that has been in the pipeline for months.

“For our passport holders and permit holders with the three days window before you can get tested”

While residents and permit holders are looking forward to return to Fiji, tourists from other destinations are also eager to visit our shore.

The official opening of our international border will be on December first where tourists and visitors will be able to enter our country for the holiday season.