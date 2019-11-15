International flights resume at Nausori Airport

Fiji Airways has resumed its limited international flights from Nausori Airport.

This came into effect from 2nd December, last year

A spokesperson from the airline says their flights to/from Suva operate on Sundays for the present time.

It says that from next month, these flights will operate on Sunday and Monday.

The spokesperson says that Fiji Airways will only be able to resume its normal international flight schedules from Suva once all required runway work is completed.

This also includes the runway being cleared for full operations by Fiji Airports Limited.

The extension of the Nausori Airport runway is estimated to cost over $60 million and is expected to be completed in 2021.