International cruises from England to restart

International cruises will be able to start again from England from Monday 2 August after a 16-month break.

People arriving at UK ports who have been fully vaccinated in the US and the EU will also not have to quarantine, the UK government said.

It’s part of a plan to relax isolation rules for US and EU arrivals in the UK.

Article continues after advertisement

An industry body said travel agencies, hotels, tour guides, port operators and other firms would benefit from cruises restarting.

Domestic cruises have been allowed to run from May but international cruises have been prohibited.

The government said that international cruise travel advice “will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad”.