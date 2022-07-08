International border will remain open

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and other government agencies are working closely to ensure the recent spike in COVID-19 cases does not threaten economic recovery.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says lockdown is not necessary, however, Fijians must take protective measures.

Doctor Fong reiterates the need for Fijians to adopt COVID safe practices as we now have to live with the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“And if we keep doing that we will live with this virus for as long as it is gonna be with us, without having to require lockdowns, without having to require stress situations that will cause more strive to the community.”

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says safety measures are our best shot at preventing any further increase in COVID cases.

He adds this will also help avoid any potential drastic measures being taken.

“I’m not the health expert but the health experts will tell you that something that we have to live it but at the same time we have to be careful so that we keep our tourism industry intact so I’m asking every citizen to be mindful.”

Fiji recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases, of which 94 were reported in the Central Division.