Intermittent internet connection restored in Tonga

Digicel has managed to restore internet connectivity via a satellite link in Tonga for all customers.

Digicel Tonga Chief Executive, Anthony Seuseu says they are thrilled to get internet connectivity back up in the Kingdom.

Apart from their prepaid customers, Digicel also managed to connect some business customers including ANZ, BSP and the National Reserve Bank of Tonga, Tonga Power, Lulutai Airlines, Air New Zealand and the Western Union.

[Source: Digicel]

Digicel has also reached out to the Tongan government and offered to deliver internet capacity to the data center which they can then distribute to the relevant ministries as per their requirement.

Seuseu commended partners Telstra and Spark for making this possible as they provided satellite hardware spares and terminals.

He says these terminals will be powered by Intelsat satellite bandwidth.

Digicel has also distributed food ration packs and N95 masks to help protect people from volcanic ash.