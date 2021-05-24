Interlink not spared by COVID-19 impacts

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 26, 2022 7:48 am

The inter-island shipping company Inter-link is working on bouncing back after the impacts caused due to COVID19.

Interlink Shipping Director, Asish Kumar says they were affected as they provide shipping and transportation of goods for businesses in the North.

Kumar says the impacts of COVID have also affected the daily management of the fleet as parts of some of the vessels need to be purchased from overseas markets.

“All materials we purchase for ships, it’s generally purchased from outside, there is an increase in cost so we have to definitely cover that. At the moment we are trying to cover the cost in our current operation.”


Interlink Shipping Director, Asish Kumar

Kumar says the company is also working on enhancing its services and expanding its fleet this year.

Inter-link shipping company is currently servicing Vanua Levu and also has plans to expand their service routes.

