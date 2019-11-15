InterContinental Fiji to make 483 staff redundant

483 workers of the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa will be made redundant from next month.

In a letter sent to the staff on Thursday, the resort has stated that after a lengthy consideration they have reached a provisional decision to reduce its workforce due to a significant downturn in business from the impacts of COVID-19.

Staff have also been told that in addition to the pandemic, the effects of TC Harold have caused damage to parts of the property which are fully closed awaiting repairs.

The resort has also notified the permanent secretary for the Employment Ministry about the process.

The five-star resort says the redundancy is a way to minimize costs during this difficult period.

The InterContinental had also implemented a number of emergency measures aimed at reducing costs ensuring the long term survival of their business.

These include reduced hours and salaries since March.

According to the resort, to date, they have not seen any indication of international borders opening up to Fiji, and predictions are visitors are unlikely to return until 2021.

The resort says it has not been an easy decision but they trust the redundancy will free workers to pursue other options in supporting their family rather than waiting indefinitely to return to work.