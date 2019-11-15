Insurers to resist proposed legal amendments

The Insurance Council of Fiji will oppose planned changes to the Insurance Act claiming it will cripple in the industry.

Insurers appeared before a Parliamentary Committee this morning and raised concerns about proposed amendments to the Insurance Act 1998 which the Reserve Bank of Fiji is currently reviewing.

Sun Insurance Managing Director Inia Naiyaga told the Committee that the industry will strongly resist proposed changes that will reduce the solvency of businesses by half.

“What that means for is that the weaker insurance companies is that the shareholders will have to inject capital or they go out of business.”

The industry is also concerned indications from the Reserve Bank that insurers overseas, will be able to open front offices without having any actual presence in Fiji.

Reserve Bank Governor earlier confirmed the review is aimed at modernising the Insurance Act which is more than 20 years old.

Insurance companies are optimistic that the authorities will continue to engage and consult before any amendments are taken to parliament, in the hopes that there is an amicable solution to their issues.