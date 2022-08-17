Insurance policy for communities

[File Photo]

Tower Insurance is working on getting more Fijians insured by having community fit policies.

Chief Executive Blair Turnbull says insurance are not only for wealthy families as it is also have policies for families who are low income earners.

Turnbull says families with more than one earning can collectively pay for the insurance for the homes they are living in.

“People who maybe share homes and it could be in a community or village environment where they can put some cover together as such where they can say, alright we chip in and we buy $4,000 or $5000 worth of cover so when the cyclone comes through, its pays out itself. It enables those communities to straight away get back and rebuild following an event. We would do it for cyclones or big wind event which is where a lot of damages occur.”

Turnbull says this is to help in rebuilding after natural disasters especially the continuous climate change issues.

Tower Insurance employs over 100 people in the Pacific and has more than 30,000 Pacific customers.