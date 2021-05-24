Instagram says millions of Russians will soon have accounts blocked

The head of Instagram says that Russia’s decision to block the social media platform means that tens of millions of Russians will on Monday lose access to the site and app.

“On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia,” tweeted Adam Mosseri.

“This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as ~80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong.”

Russia made the move on Friday after Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, said that it would temporarily suspend its own rules to allow for violent threats against Russian troops.

Meta’s head of global affairs said earlier today that the company’s changes on speech in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will only apply in Ukraine itself and were temporary.