Inside Out takes different approach in business

As the tourism industry continues to take a bad hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, other small businesses that are heavily reliant on the industry are also going down the same path.

Some have been forced to diversify their business to keep it floating, one is renowned local band Inside Out who are now managing the newly opened Vuda Pork Shop at Centre Point Suva.

Inside Out band member Apakuki Nalawa says the show must go on for the band after taking a bad hit from one of their main sources of revenue.

“This pandemic has taught us to diversify I’m just grateful for this opportunity I actually was working for the piggery before I pursued my music career and were just blessed to cross paths again and be given this opportunity to run this business, its locally grown which is also a plus for us”

Nalawa says once things return to normal, they will continue helping out at the shop and juggling between their gigs.

“As long as we have pigs to sell, I think yes definitely well still be selling pork and running the shop and like I said we still will have to diversify cause there’s no guarantee of how fast things will pick up”.

The shop that is located at Centre Point in Suva has become a popular spot for meat lovers in the capital city. Apakuki and the band is planning to continue with what they have started to support themselves and their family.