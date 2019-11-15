Innovative ideas will drive Fiji forward

The Economy Minister is again calling on Fijians to not be easily persuaded by people who are still spreading negativity about the economy.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while opening the Motorex Business Center in Nadi last night stated that these sorts of investments indicate the confidence investors have in the Fijian economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum believes innovative ideas will continue to move the country forward and create opportunities for ordinary Fijians.

“You don’t even have to go back to 1910 you can even just go back to 2005, 2002 or even 2017 that nobody ever imagined that this part of the Nadi back road would develop in such a manner nobody imagined that parts of Nadi growing outside of the municipal areas could grow in such manner.”

The Minister says Fiji will continue to grow in years ahead as more and more investors feel safe and confident knowing the returns they will get.

“Changes and modernization we would want to bring about of opening up citizenship and we know that there are many Fijians there are an estimated 200,000 or even more Fijians living offshore, they have done well and many of them have their roots and hearts in Fiji.”

The complex includes a service station, an automotive shop, business offices and a shopping center.