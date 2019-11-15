Initiatives will create economic activity: FCEF

Fijians are being urged to take advantage of the benefits announced in the new National Budget.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says people need to read the budget well and discover what areas are relevant to them as there is something for everyone.

Batiweti says a lot of initiatives have been announced to create economic activity and to ensure that businesses are able to sustain themselves.

“The budget is good for the private sector and every individual. It just depends on how you look at your glass, is it half full or half empty. If you look at it as half empty, you will continue to be a pessimist. But if you look at it as half full then you will be optimistic and you will continue to be successful not only in the business but in life in general.”

The Federation has welcomed the reduction in taxes and the removal of business licenses.