Initiatives to help in the recovery process

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has noted a drop in the price of properties being sold in recent months.

Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says potential home-buyers are being drawn to lots which are more suitable to their budget, while high-end properties are stagnating.

Dr Hassan says statistics show the real estate market has been slow but the recovery process continues gradually.

“This year in June, 106 sales with a property value of $23.5m and in May there were 110 sales with a total worth of properties of $37.9m so this is the total worth of the property sold.”

Dr Hassan says there may be more housing and land development based on initiatives announced in the National Budget and this will create more activity in the market.

“Generally, I would say it has not been that active because the sales number has dropped and the total value of properties being sold over this period has gone down.”

He adds the real estate sector is expected to pick up by the end of the year.