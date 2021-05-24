Home

Infrastructure needed for open rank taxis

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:20 pm

The Ministry of Transport and the Fiji Roads Authority are establishing the necessary infrastructure for the taxi open rank system.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says their teams are on the ground carrying out the necessary tasks.

Prasad says all factors are being considered to ensure there is no congestion when the open rank system is implemented.

“The taxi ranks that are on road reserves at the moment will remain there but the operation will be a little bit different and in many places, it will remain the same on others we might just have to change the line marking.”

Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya says the Land Transport Authority is also involved to ensure a smooth roll-out when the time comes.

“It’s a combined effort together with the Fiji Roads Authority in respect to different bases that are being established around the City areas and towns. There’ll be more taxi bases so the consumer gets to have more choices and the taxi drivers will have more places to go through cause as you it’s first in and first out.”

The Open Taxi Rank System aims to improve services and ease financial burdens on operators by allowing taxis within designated zones on a First-In-First-Out basis.

