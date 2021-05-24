Inflationary pressures to continue: RBF

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its latest economic review says the prices are expected to rise further in the upcoming months.

Governor, Ariff Ali says the recent widespread flooding is expected to raise prices of local fruit and vegetables as well as the continued high global crude oil prices.

As such, Ali says inflationary pressures will continue to be dominated by imported inflation and local supply-side disruptions.

He says the current year-end inflation forecast of 2.5 percent is upward biased.

Ali says annual headline inflation has been rising throughout the second half of 2021 and was three percent in December.

The Governor adds higher prices were noted mainly for food and fuel resulting from the surge in global commodity prices and the continued supply chain disruptions amid a rapid rise in pent-up demand in developed countries.