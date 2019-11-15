Inflation reached a historic low in June

Inflation reached a historic low of negative 3.5 percent in the June quarter of this year, according to the latest economic review by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The RBF says this is a result of lower prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel categories.

It also highlighted that price pressures will be muted due to low commodity prices and the recent reduction in taxes and duties announced in the national budget.

Liquidity in the banking system increased by 27.4 percent over the quarter to $751.8m.

This is largely driven by increased RBF’s holdings of government bonds.

Interest rates remained generally low over the period.

The overall performance of commercial banks, credit institutions, the insurance industry and other financial corporations remain satisfactory, supporting financial stability.

On the external front, exports and imports declined by 17.7 percent and 18 percent respectively.