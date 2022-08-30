Inflation mitigation assistance payment on Thursday

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The inflation mitigation assistance payment will begin on Thursday with $38M to be paid out for 210,000 Fijians.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says subsequent payment of the $180 inflation mitigation will be done on a fortnightly basis.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance is for families with a combined income of $50,000 or less and applies to all children, from newborns to those in Year 13 and also supports students in tertiary institutions.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that at this stage, only parents are permitted to submit their applications to avoid any abuse of the initiative.

“For those in the maritime islands with access to MPAISA or MyCash, they have the option to receive their $180 assistance through their nearest post office agency when applying on the manual application form.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says all applications will close on September 30th and the final payment will be made on October 31st.

He adds that 20,571 applications have been received through their online system.

The Minister adds that they also note a surge of parents in the Birth, Death and Marriage registry recently.