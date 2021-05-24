Inflation hits new 30-year high in February

The cost of living continued to soar last month, according to official figures.

Prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February – the fastest for 30 years – as fuel, energy and food costs surged.

Prices are rising faster than wages and the Bank of England thinks it could hit double digits this year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been under pressure to do more to help struggling households.

Inflation is the rate at which prices rise. If a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.