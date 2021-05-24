Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 new COVID cases in the last three days|Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles|Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|
Full Coverage

Business

Inflation could affect economic growth projections

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 1:02 pm
With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and international borders beginning to open, Fiji, like the rest of the world, is rebuilding its economy. [File Image]

With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and international borders beginning to open, Fiji, like the rest of the world, is rebuilding its economy.

Westpac Fiji says projections clearly show positive growth this year, but this could be slowed down by inflation caused by global events.

The red bank’s CEO Shane Smith, says the forecast for the economy is that it could rebound by up to 12 percent, but warns that inflation due to the current world crisis is also a concern.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, the cost of fuel is going up, the cost of food, what’s happening in Europe doesn’t help. That just adds to the inflation rate pressure that not only Fiji will face but the whole world and that could damper growth to a certain degree. How much is anyone’s guess.”

Smith adds that Westpac also offered loan repayment holidays to about 40 per cent of customers at the peak of the pandemic, and most are starting to bounce back as business picks up.

“Fortunately today, as things have improved, that’s only down to nine percent. We are quite confident that come June this year, the majority of that will come back to normal arrangements. “

At the industry level, the Association of Banks has been meeting with the Ministry of Economy to see how they can help Fijians during this difficult time.

“So total, the Association of banks have provided hardship assistance to its customers for the last two years, which will expire on March 31st, 2022.”

According to Smith, the opening of international borders and more people going back to normal payment arrangements augurs well not only for the banking industry but for the country as a whole.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.