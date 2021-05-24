Inflation could affect economic growth projections

With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and international borders beginning to open, Fiji, like the rest of the world, is rebuilding its economy.

Westpac Fiji says projections clearly show positive growth this year, but this could be slowed down by inflation caused by global events.

The red bank’s CEO Shane Smith, says the forecast for the economy is that it could rebound by up to 12 percent, but warns that inflation due to the current world crisis is also a concern.

“You know, the cost of fuel is going up, the cost of food, what’s happening in Europe doesn’t help. That just adds to the inflation rate pressure that not only Fiji will face but the whole world and that could damper growth to a certain degree. How much is anyone’s guess.”

Smith adds that Westpac also offered loan repayment holidays to about 40 per cent of customers at the peak of the pandemic, and most are starting to bounce back as business picks up.

“Fortunately today, as things have improved, that’s only down to nine percent. We are quite confident that come June this year, the majority of that will come back to normal arrangements. “

At the industry level, the Association of Banks has been meeting with the Ministry of Economy to see how they can help Fijians during this difficult time.

“So total, the Association of banks have provided hardship assistance to its customers for the last two years, which will expire on March 31st, 2022.”

According to Smith, the opening of international borders and more people going back to normal payment arrangements augurs well not only for the banking industry but for the country as a whole.