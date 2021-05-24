Inequality gaps may persist for more than a generation:IMF

The COVID-19 pandemic has been described by economists as a catalyst for inequality, exacerbating the gap that exist in society.

The International Monetary Fund estimated that 120 million people were pushed into extreme poverty by the end of 2020 alone.

Fijian Economist, Doctor Rohit Kishore says the pandemic has made life hard for everyone regardless of their economic status, with those at the lower end of the spectrum suffering the most.

“So yes the inequality gap will widen and is already widening. This is where the social security side of things becomes very important”

Dr Kishore says the government’s cash intervention during the crisis was sufficient, especially for those unemployed.

“I think we should re-look at our social security side of the things and support the people that need support”

Economists are also saying that it has created new inequalities and according to the International Monetary Fund, inequality gaps may persist for more than a generation.