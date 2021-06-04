Home

Business

Indonesia branches forced to shut due to high orders

| @BBCWorld
June 11, 2021 4:35 pm
Delivery drivers swamped this McDonald's outlet in Bogor, collecting orders for the new BTS meal. [Source: BBC]

What happens when you combine the world’s biggest boyband with one of the world’s most popular burger chains?

Complete and utter chaos, it seems.

Or at least that was the experience of a number of Indonesian branches of McDonald’s, which found themselves so swamped with demand for the newly launched BTS Meal they had to close.

Indeed, so many people ordered the meal inspired by the Korean boyband that there were fears it could cause a new COVID hotspot.

To the uninitiated, this may all seem a bit of an overreaction to a meal consisting of 10 chicken nuggets, chips, a coke and two sauces (sweet chilli and Cajun, for those who are interested).

