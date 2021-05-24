India’s Zee is banking on a Pakistani show for its success

The unlikeliest of Indian media companies is doing the unthinkable.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, a $944m (revenue), Mumbai-based media conglomerate, is banking on the appeal of a Pakistani drama series to grab eyeballs and a sizable chunk of the global streaming audience.

On Friday, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (loosely translated as An Ode to Murderous Beauties), a seven-part noir anthology that Zee produced and shot in Pakistan, drops on Zee5 Global, its streaming platform.

It is Zee5’s fourth Pakistani series and its most ambitious to date, created by Meenu Gaur, an Indian-British writer-director whose last outing in Pakistan, the 2013 film Zinda Bhaag, became that country’s third-ever Oscar entry.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam will be available for streaming in 190 countries, except in Pakistan, where the platform is banned.

Zee is hoping that the appeal of its prestige series, which stars some of Pakistan’s best-known actors including six actresses who play femme fatales in bloody pursuit of deceitful men, will make up for that loss by attracting audiences at home as well as in the 43 million-strong South Asian diaspora, including Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Indians living in the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

“They together represent one of the world’s largest diaspora which makes it extremely significant,” Archana Anand, the chief business officer of Zee5 Global, told Al Jazeera, adding that the US is already driving over 40 percent of its international revenue.

Zee group is a major player in India’s satellite cable market with 45 news and entertainment TV channels across several regional languages. It has nurtured its domestic audience for over two decades with its shrill, jingoistic prime time news and a steady diet of melodramatic daily soaps that pirouette on Hindu traditions and toxic but sacred marital bonds.

This is despite Zee producing Bollywood films, and a string of highly popular long-running serials that are available in 18 languages (12 regional and six foreign) on its various channels in India and overseas as well as its streaming platform. Even after its imminent merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, that size isn’t likely to grow much as Sony’s streaming platform has a mere 4 percent market share.