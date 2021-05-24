Business
Indian government set to ban cryptocurrencies
BBC NEWS
November 25, 2021 8:54 am
India is set to go ahead with its plan to ban most cryptocurrencies in the country under a long-awaited bill.
Expectations had grown in recent months that the government may soften its view on digital currencies.
The ban would relate to all private cryptocurrencies with certain exceptions to allow the promotion of the underlying technology and its uses.
Cryptocurrency prices dropped on Indian exchanges after the decision on the bill’s future was announced.
