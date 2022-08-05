India tycoon launches $25bn 5G rollout plan

[Source: BBC]

Indian multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani has announced a $25bn (£21.3bn) plan to launch 5G mobile internet services in the country within two months.

Mr Ambani, who heads the telecoms-to-retail group Reliance Industries, says the high-speed network will be introduced first in major cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai.

He said it will then be expanded to the rest of India by December 2023.

The company is also working with Google to develop a budget 5G smartphone.

Speaking on Monday at Reliance’s annual general meeting, Mr Ambani said that once the firm’s 5G network is fully operational it would be the biggest in the world.

The service will be rolled out through Reliance’s subsidiary Jio – which is India’s largest mobile carrier.