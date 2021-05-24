India online retail giant raises $3.6bn

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has raised another $3.6bn (£2.6bn) ahead of an expected stock market debut.

The Walmart-backed company said it will use the money to expand its operations and invest further in its grocery, fashion and delivery service.

The latest round of fund-raising increased the firm’s value to $37.6bn.

The new valuation is more than double the amount the American retail chain paid for a majority stake in Flipkart three years ago.

Flipkart’s chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the new funds would support the company’s expansion plans: “As we serve our consumers, we will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses.”

“We will continue to invest in new categories and leverage made-in-India technology to transform consumer experiences and develop a world-class supply chain,” Mr Krishnamurthy added in a company statement.