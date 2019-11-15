India is blocking more apps in the wake of the TikTok ban

India is banning dozens more apps and reportedly reviewing hundreds of others from well-known Chinese companies, as tensions between the world’s most populous countries continue to rise.

The Indian government banned an additional 47 apps, all clones or variations of 59 other apps India blocked last month on national security grounds.

Caught up in the initial ban were several prominent Chinese apps, including the wildly popular video sharing app TikTok. App clones or variants would likely include lighter versions designed for entry-level smartphones with limited memory.

The moves are the latest sign of deterioration in the India-China relationship.

Last week, India restricted neighbouring countries from bidding on public contracts, citing “grounds of defense of India” and “national security.”