Business

India food delivery 'unicorn' opens $1.2bn offering

@BBCWorld
July 15, 2021 10:25 am
Zomato offers home delivery of food and curates restaurant reviews. [Source: BBC]

Shares in food delivery app Zomato, one of India’s biggest tech start-ups, have gone on sale in its $1.2bn (£870m) initial public offering (IPO).

It raised $562.3m from institutional investors, as they bid for 35 times more shares than allotted to them ahead of the much-anticipated offering.

Analysts though are wary of the loss-making company’s high valuation.

Article continues after advertisement

Zomato, backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is the first of India’s major digital start-ups to IPO, with more expected.

India has been producing unicorns, private firms valued at over $1bn (74.5 billion rupees), at a rapid pace.

Several of them, including mobile payments app Paytm and online beauty retailer Nykaa, are expected to make their stock market debuts in the coming months.

Zomato’s three-day offering, with shares priced between 72 to 76 rupees per share, is expected to take the company’s valuation to $9bn. Trading in the stock is likely to begin on 27 July.

Investors had subscribed to about 29% of the shares on offer by noon local time on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data. Demand from retail investors has been strong, the data showed.

