India denies asking state banks to withdraw cash over Cairn dispute

India’s government on Sunday denied asking its state-run banks to withdraw funds from their foreign currency accounts abroad.

This was on fears that Cairn Energy (CNE.L) may attempt to seize the cash in a tax dispute, adding New Delhi was open to resolve the matter.

London-listed Cairn is involved in a long-drawn out tussle with the Indian government over tax claims and was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion by an international tribunal late last year.

New Delhi has filed an appeal against the decision it calls “highly flawed”. read more

Citing government officials and a banker, Reuters and other media reported on May 6 that the finance ministry had asked state-run banks to withdraw the foreign funds on concern that courts abroad could order that assets in their jurisdiction – including bank accounts – be remitted to Cairn.

The ministry, which gave no comment at the time, called the reports “false” in a statement on Sunday, saying no such instructions had been issued.

“Government of India is vigorously defending its case in this legal dispute … Constructive discussions have been held and the Government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute,” the statement said.

Separately this month, Cairn also sued India’s flagship carrier Air India to enforce the arbitration award, according to a U.S. District Court filing reviewed by Reuters.