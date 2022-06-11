Increasing freight costs is not unique to Fiji: Koya

There are indications that the exorbitant freight costs will slowly come down later this year.

Freight costs have been at their highest in recent times since the start of the COVID pandemic and subsequently the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says consumer prices have hiked globally due to shipping and supply chain disruptions.

Koya says businesses will have to bear with the increased freight costs and supply chain issues for a little while as this is not unique to Fiji.

“I think the costs are starting to come down.” The supply chain issues have caused the price to go up. We will have to deal with it like anything else in the world. The geo-political issues in Russia and Ukraine are also a contributing factor to the rising cost in terms of getting things in and out of the rest of the world into Fiji.”

According to the Suva Retailers Association, freight costs are a global issue and businesses are trying to adjust to the environment as there is no other option available.

President Jitesh Patel says they hope this is not a long-term issue hoping things will be better within the next six to eight months.

According to the World Trade Organization, the war in Ukraine has impacted the global economy at a critical juncture and the effect will be felt around the world, particularly in low-income countries.

It adds that governments and multilateral organizations must work together to facilitate trade at a time of sharp inflationary pressures on essential supplies and growing pressures on supply chains.