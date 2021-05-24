Home

Business

Increased guarantee to assist businesses

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, says the Opposition is objecting to ordinary Fijians increasing their participation in the economic well-being of the country.

He took a swipe at MPs opposing a motion to approve the government guarantee for FDB to be increased from $170 million to $250 million.

He says the increase in government guarantee allows the Fiji Development Bank to continue lending to businesses and individuals.



“This does not mean that FDB will utilize the full $80 million, it may or it may not, but we are able to need to give that headroom to be able to ensure that they can go out and participate in the market on equal footing.”

SODELPA MP, Mosese Bulitavu was the only Opposition MP to support the motion saying it is about the welfare of ordinary Fijians.

The motion was passed following a lengthy debate.

