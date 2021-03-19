Increased demand for Fijian products in USA market

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the demand for Fijian products, particularly food items remains high in the United States export markets.

Fiji USA Business Council President, Arif Khan says Fiji Water remains the highest export product to the USA.

Khan says they have also noted a growing interest in other products.

“Some of the growing trends are turmeric. Turmeric is a superfood. They account for a significant part of Fiji Airways kava to the US, as well as kava and there is some good interest in coffee as well.”

According to Investment Fiji, there are 154 exporters to the US market of which five focus on turmeric, four export ginger, and 18 export Kava.

Khan is urging exporters to maintain the quality of the product such as Kava.

“A lot of people don’t like the mixing of the products and one of the things we have found out is that to be successful, you need to focus on consistency and quality. This is what the consumers want in the US and the opportunity for kava is tremendous. This is the thing they need to focus on.”

Investment Fiji US Market Manager, Shaneel Nair confirms turmeric export increased by 122 percent last year while Kava export increased by 33 percent compared to 2019.

He adds there is an increase in demand from US importers on a range of products such as frozen cassava, dalo, canned duruka and breadfruit provided the exporters in Fiji meet the requirement of the Food and Drug Administration.