The resumption of international travel has brought increased confidence in the Fijian market.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the past 18 months have been unstable due to the unknowns brought about by the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the diplomatic positioning and maneuvering by the government has led to the reopening of many businesses.

“That of course has led to a lot of confidence and I was talking to your president, he is saying that 100 percent of all the shops have opened up. It is because of the strategic planning and the opening of the border we are in that position today.”

The private sector has been encouraged to not only consider long-term investments but to participate in lighting up towns and cities this festive season.

“Turning your lights in the evening plays a critical role and it doesn’t cost that much. To have your city well lit up or your Christmas lights displayed gives people the confidence and create a safe for happiness to confidence building.”

A lot of businesses have benefited from the $200m loan facility provided by the government the bulk of which has been disbursed by commercial banks.

The loan aims to help businesses get back on track with the impact of COVID-19.