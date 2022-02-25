Increase in sugar price to bring in additional revenue

The recent increase in ex-warehouse price of sugar will generate an additional $20 million dollars for the industry.

Acting Sugar Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the proceeds will be shared between growers and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

70 percent will go to sugarcane farmers and the remaining 30 percent to the FSC.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will not take a cut.

On average, the FSC supplies about 26,000 tonnes of sugar to the domestic market annually.

“The increase in price will generate additional revenue of over $23.4m this FSC will receive $7 million which is about 30 percent that will be invested in sugar mills and to carry out other investment plans.”

He adds the increase will also reduce FSC’s reliance on the government and taxpayers.

“As the price is guaranteed at $85 per tonne, the government will save $16 million from the original subsidized price. This means the government can use the saving to provide other assistance related to the farmers.”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission approved an increase in the price of ex-warehouse sugar by $0.90 per kilogram, which came into effect on the 20th of last month.