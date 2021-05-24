Increase in rice production commended

The Ministry of Agriculture has noted an increase in local rice production.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy commended the rice farming community in Qaraniqoli, Dreketi for increasing their production.

Dr Reddy says this will help the government’s efforts to reduce the rice import bill which stands at $41 million.

He was in Qaraniqoli Settlement to hand over a new portable rice mill for the rice farmers.

“We are very happy that this area is supporting our national agenda to raise rice production, cut down on imports and secure households food and reduce our drain on the foreign reserve.”

Dr Reddy says increased production means more land is being put to good use and not lying idle.

Fiji currently only produces 16 percent of the rice it consumes.