Increase in remittance for past three months

In a period where the economy is facing a downturn, remittances can contribute towards revenue growth.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says in the last three months the inwards remittance via the M-Paisa platform has grown from $1.3m to $8.5m.

Prasad says this means that people are finding it convenient to directly send money to the phones of their loved ones.

“When these people receive money on their phones they don’t necessarily need to find an agent and withdraw that money. Because of the introduction of things like QR payment, VitiKart and other platforms they can start a transaction using that virtual currency.”

Prasad adds since its inception in 2010, M-Paisa now has more than 550,000 active users and people from 94 countries can now send money through the mobile app.