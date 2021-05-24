Home

Increase in non price-controlled bread products

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 22, 2022 6:28 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission confirms there have been increases in prices of bread products and pastries that are not under any price control regimes.

It says market surveillance has been carried out, and given the increase in the price of wheat announced on March 9th, these subsequent increases were expected.

Acting Chief Executive, Vinitesh Kumar says Fiji is a ‘price-taker’ for wheat and is suffering from the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As part of its response strategy, the FCCC conducted 51 market surveillances in supermarkets, bakeries, and corner shops in the Western, Central and Northern Divisions last week.

Kumar says bakeries have increased prices of their products, but not for those items regulated by price-control as set by the FCCC.

The FCCC stresses that raw materials – not just wheat – being imported into Fiji are exposed to factors that affect pricing in the global market.

It has warned that further price increases are to be expected as the ongoing impacts of COVID19, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, will most likely push up prices of imported items.

