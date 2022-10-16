Increase in market vendors at ROC Market

The Gold FM ROC market continues to grow with more vendors expressing their interest in joining the monthly event.

One of the organizers, Taina Lewa says they register close to five new vendors every month.

Lewa says the event started off with 20 vendors and has now grown to about 100 vendors.

“It went well even though there was a long weekend last week but still we have a good result came up today”

She adds they have noted more youth vendors are taking part in displaying their creativity at the event.

“There are more youth vendors coming up every month with different talents, art and craft, painting and jewelry making.”

The Gold FM ROC market today had a good turnout with families and friends taking advantage of the monthly event to get some food, and other items on offer.